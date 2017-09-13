In Russia, 80 People Die of AIDS Every Day

HIV kills on average 80 Russians every day and the number is rising, statistics published earlier this week by the AIDS.Center foundation show.



In the first six months of the year, more than 14,500 Russians died from the immunodeficiency virus, the foundation says, citing figures from the Federal Center for Fighting AIDS. This represents a more than 13-percent increase in HIV deaths compared to the same period last year.

The highest death rates were registered in the Kemerovo, Samara and Irkutsk regions, with up to 44 HIV-related deaths per 100,000 people.