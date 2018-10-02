In the Battle for Global Popularity, Putin Beats Trump — Pew Survey

Respondents across the globe have less confidence in Trump's ability to lead than they do in Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, according to a new survey published by the Pew Research Center on Monday.



An average 30 percent of respondents across the 25 countries in the survey said they had confidence in Putin “to do the right thing regarding world affairs,” compared to 27 percent of respondents who said they had confidence in Trump, and 34 percent in Xi.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the only leader in which a majority of those surveyed, 52 percent, expressed confidence. French President Emmanuel Macron was just behind at 46 percent.