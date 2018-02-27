Impatient Siberian Man Steals Minibus, Crashes into Lamppost

A man in Western Siberia has reportedly stolen and crashed a minibus into a lamppost after becoming tired of waiting for the driver.

The man initially boarded the minibus — known as a “marshrutka” in Russian — as a passenger in the town of Nizhnevartovsk, the Superomsk.ru news website reported Tuesday.

After waiting for the driver, who left the keys in the ignition, the man reportedly took the driver’s seat himself while under the influence of alcohol and took off.

“The new driver of the marshrutka managed to reach the nearest lamppost. The Omsk native was [then] detained by police after getting into an accident,” the outlet reported.

The man, 38, faces up to five years behind bars for the carjacking.