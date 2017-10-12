If You Want to Be Russia’s Next Leader (And Are Under 50) Sign Up Here

Amid a wave of gubernatorial dismissals, the Kremlin has announced a nationwide hunt for prospective leaders.

Some 19 governors of Russian regions have been dismissed this year due to corruption scandals, protest movements, or reaching retirement age.

At a presentation of his project on Wednesday, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, said any Russian citizen could apply to the Kremlin’s “Leaders of Russia” contest, the state-run news agency TASS reported.

He said the contest was meant to help "support and advance people regardless of who they're related to and what lobbying opportunities or money they have.”

Candidates will be chosen "exclusively according to their professional and personal qualities, love of work and potential," he added.