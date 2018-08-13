Ice Age Mammoth Hair Hat on Sale in Russia

An unusual hat crocheted from ancient woolly mammoth hair has reportedly gone on sale in Yakutsk in Far East Russia.

Woolly mammoths are believed to have gone extinct some 4,500 years ago.

The mastermind behind the hat is Yakutsk builder Vladimir Ammosov, who said he had the headgear made after buying a bag full of mammoth hair from a relative who found the fur in a mammoth graveyard, The Siberian Times reported.

The authenticity of the material was confirmed by Semyon Grigoryev, the director of the Mammoth Museum at North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk.