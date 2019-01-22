IAAF Clears 42 Russians to Compete as Neutrals in 2019

Former world champions Sergey Shubenkov and Maria Lasitskene were among 42 Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals in international competition this year, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Monday.

The governing body said the athletes, who were also afforded neutral status last year, had met their doping review board's "exceptional eligibility criteria" of training in an environment that passed the necessary anti-doping requirements.

Russia's athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.