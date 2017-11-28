Husband of Foster Mother Who Had Breast Surgery Denied Custody

The husband of a foster mother who lost custody of two children after undergoing breast reduction surgery has had his own guardianship request denied.

Social workers in Yekaterinburg removed Yulia Savinovskikh’s two foster sons last summer over suspicions that she was planning to change her sex after a mastectomy. They pointed to Savinovskikh’s social media posts about the life of a transgender person using a male pseudonym as one reason for removing the children.

Alexei Bushmakov, a lawyer with the legal rights NGO Agora, told the news website Mediazona on Monday that a local guardianship agency denied her husband’s custody request.