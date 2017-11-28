News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Husband of Foster Mother Who Had Breast Surgery Denied Custody

Nov 28, 2017 — 09:57
— Update: 10:30

Husband of Foster Mother Who Had Breast Surgery Denied Custody

Nov 28, 2017 — 09:57
— Update: 10:30
Yulia Savinovskikh with husband and childrens / Facebook

The husband of a foster mother who lost custody of two children after undergoing breast reduction surgery has had his own guardianship request denied.

Social workers in Yekaterinburg removed Yulia Savinovskikh’s two foster sons last summer over suspicions that she was planning to change her sex after a mastectomy. They pointed to Savinovskikh’s social media posts about the life of a transgender person using a male pseudonym as one reason for removing the children.

Alexei Bushmakov, a lawyer with the legal rights NGO Agora, told the news website Mediazona on Monday that a local guardianship agency denied her husband’s custody request.

Read more: Russian Woman Loses Custody of Children After Breast Surgery

Yevgeny Sokov and Savinovskikh have been married since 2011 and were raising two children of their own in a clean and comfortable two-bedroom apartment, according to the agency's report cited by the news website.

Despite being healthy, educated and earning a high-level executive’s salary at a commercial firm, Sokov was reportedly deemed unable to provide a living wage to the children.

The recommendation also concludes that Sokov is not eligible to apply for guardianship because potential adoptive parents face “higher moral demands” to “avoid inflicting moral trauma on children.”

Human Rights Watch has urged the Russian government to return the boys — one with cerebral palsy and another with a serious condition that requires close supervision — to Sokov and Savinovskikh.

Related
News
Russia's Political Prisoner Numbers on the Rise, Says Memorial Rights Group
News
Russia's Persecution of Crimean Tatars Intensifying, Says HRW
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+