Hunger Striking Crimean Activist Sentenced to Extra Prison Time

A hunger striking Crimean activist detained by Russian authorities has reportedly been sentenced on a second set of charges for assaulting a prison guard.

Volodymyr Balukh, a farmer who opposed Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, is serving three years and 7 months in a prison in Crimea on arms possession charges. Balukh launched an indefinite hunger strike more than 100 days ago to protest new charges against him.

A Russian-run court in Crimea gave Balukh a sentence of up to five years in a remote penal colony, and a fine of 10,000 rubles ($158), for disrupting the work of a correctional facility, the Krym.Realii news website reported Thursday.