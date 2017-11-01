News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
21 minutes ago Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead
24 minutes ago Gazprom Lobbyists Spent $1 Mln Shielding European Pipeline From Sanctions
42 minutes ago Hunger Named as Likely Cause of Mass Seal Deaths at Lake Baikal
Meanwhile…
Russian Teacher Fined $17 for Writing 'Fool' on Student's Forehead
News
Gazprom Lobbyists Spent $1 Mln Shielding European Pipeline From Sanctions
News
Russia Closes Crimean Border Checkpoint With Ukraine
News
Russian Law Banning VPNs Comes Into Effect
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Hunger Named as Likely Cause of Mass Seal Deaths at Lake Baikal

Nov 1, 2017 — 12:22
— Update: 12:27

Hunger Named as Likely Cause of Mass Seal Deaths at Lake Baikal

Nov 1, 2017 — 12:22
— Update: 12:27
Sergey Gabdurakhmanov / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Siberian veterinarians say the more than one hundred seals that washed up on the shores of Lake Baikal may have died from hunger, the state-run news agency TASS reports.

Roughly 132 seal carcasses were found at three locations near the lake, prompting environmental authorities to launch an investigation. The earless species native to Lake Baikal with a population of up to 130,000 is commonly referred to as the nerpa in Russian. 

“There’s the possibility that a lack of appetite in the animals may have led to [cardiac arrest],” Sergei Grokhotov, head of agriculture watchdog Rosselkhonadzor’s veterinary department, told TASS.

“They have in effect died from exhaustion,” Grokhotov said, pointing out that biopsies conducted on the corpses did not reveal any organ damage.

Veterinarians will now inspect the seals' food chain to find out why the mammals chose to go without food.

The mass deaths follow recent reports that a tourist boom and pollution has led to the disappearance of local fish species and a growth of putrid algae in Lake Baikal, the world's largest freshwater lake.

After President Vladimir Putin ordered government agencies to crack down on Lake Baikal polluters on Oct. 25, prosecutors have opened dozens of criminal cases connected to the violation of environmental protection rules.

Related
News
Russian Authorities Investigating Mass Seal Deaths in Lake Baikal
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+