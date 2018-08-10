Hundreds of Fake Rubik’s Cubes Seized at Russian Border

Customs officers in Siberia have stopped 1,500 counterfeit Rubik’s Cubes at the the Russian border.

Russian border authorities said that the “three-dimensional puzzles in the form of a cube” are trademarked under the World Intellectual Property Organization. Patents over Rubik’s cubes have been at the center of several large-scale legal battles since the toy was first released in the 1970s.

The Irkutsk office of the Federal Customs Service said it stopped 1,440 Chinese-made products at the border.

“Each cube was individually packed in transparent plastic wrap and labeled ‘Toys’ and ‘PLEASE RECYCLE.’... The product turned out to be a Rubik’s Cube,” the customs office concluded.





