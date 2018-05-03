Human Rights Watch Calls on FIFA to Help Free Chechen Activist

Human Rights Watch is calling on FIFA to lobby for the release of an activist who has been behind bars since January in Chechnya.

Although there will be no 2018 World Cup matches held in Chechnya, the North Caucasus republic's capital Grozny will be the home base for Egypt’s national team during the tournament. FIFA previously authorized Chechnya to serve as a World Cup training base.

Human Rights Watch is urging FIFA to put pressure on the Kremlin for the release of a Chechen activist before the tournament’s opening match on June 14.