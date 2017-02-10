Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

Leading international rights organization Human Rights Watch has condemned Russian schools for turning away foreign children illegally.

The group said that children of asylum seekers, migrants and other foreign citizens were being expelled from Moscow schools if they couldn’t provide proof that they were registered with Russia’s Federal Migration service.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that it was illegal to bar unregistered children from classes. The practice however is still widespread, with refugee charity Civic Assistance handling 82 complaints on the issue since 2014.