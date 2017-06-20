Russia
12 minutes ago Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow
37 minutes ago European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law
1 hour ago Former Head of Russian Authors' Society Jailed for Fraud
European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

June 20, 2017 — 12:30
European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

June 20, 2017 — 12:30
A gay rights activist stands with a rainbow flag during a protest in St.Petersburg, Russia. Dmitry Lovetsky / AP

Russia has been ordered to pay compensation to LGBT activists prosecuted under the country’s controversial “gay propaganda law” under a new ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR.)

ECHR judges osaid on Tuesday that the legislation violated Russians’ right to freedom of expression. The ruling also condemned the Russian law for "reinforcing stigma and prejudice and encouraging homophobia," and said that there was "no scientific basis" for the Kremlin's belief that children could be "enticed" into becoming gay.

Three LGBT activists, Nikolai Baev, Alexei Kiselev and GayRussia.ru founder Nikolay Alekseev, were awarded almost 50,000 euros ($55,772) in damages.

The men have faced prosecution for “promoting non-traditional relationships to children” between 2009 to 2012.

Read More: Russia's LGBT Youth Victimized by 'Gay Propaganda' Law

Six of the seven judges on the panel voted in favor of the plaintiffs, with only Russian Judge Dmitry Dedov voting against. As part of the ruling, he wrote that he supported Moscow's position. 

"A positive image of homosexuality adversely affects the development of children and puts them at risk of sexual violence," he said.

Russia introduced nationwide legislation banning "the promotion of non-traditional relationships to children" in 2013, building on older legislation on individual Russian regions.

The law, which has been widely condemned by human rights groups, can see activists fined up to 100,000 rubles ($1,700).

Fourteen people in Russia were fined under the law between 2014 to 2016.

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer

Russia's Powerful Pensioners Are Struggling to Control Unruly Youth Online (Op-ed)

By Unfair Observer
By Unfair Observer
1 day ago

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net.

Print edition — 5 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

23 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

23 hours ago

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

23 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

23 hours ago

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

23 hours ago

Russia's Most Unorthodox Priest Is 'Difficult to Have Around'

23 hours ago

The 42-year old cleric has an unusual and, for the Church, controversial passions in the literary field.

In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia

18 hours ago
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died Friday at the age of 87.

20 hours ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

1 day, 1 hour ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

1 day, 2 hours ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

see more

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem ...

3 days ago

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much ...

23 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Octane Thrills Eclipse New Oliver Stone Documentary

This week promises four hours of pretend-important chit-chat, three great Russian films and two young adult features that will by turns rev your engines and make idling in neutral seem adventurous.

New issue — 5 days ago

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
4 days ago
By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova

The Russians Are Coming: How NYC Came to Obsess Over Moscow (Op-ed)

By Anna Nemtsova
Anna Nemtsova
By Anna Nemtsova
4 days ago

Up to 82 percent of U.S. adults now see Russia as a threat.

1 day ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

3 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

4 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

4 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

4 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

1 day ago

Syrian Territorial Integrity Must be 'Respected,' Says Russian Foreign Minister

3 days ago

Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme

3 days ago

Oligarch Buys Independent Russian News Outlet RBC

4 days ago

Putin Accuses U.S. of Russian Election Meddling

4 days ago

'No Confirmation' That Islamic State Leader al-Baghdadi Killed in Russian Airstrike

4 days ago

Russian Yacht Seized Off North Korean Coast – Reports

20 hours ago

Sales of Crimea Vacation Deals Fall by Almost Third

1 day ago

Russian Priest Tells Men Not to Shave to 'Protect From Homosexuality'

1 day ago

Siberian Forest Fires Triple in Size as Hundreds Battle Blaze

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

3 days ago
In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the wall. But this is much ...

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

3 days ago
Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see ...

Game On: Russia's Cyber Athletes Have Asian Rivals in Their Sights

3 days ago
In a dimly lit hotel room, a pack of 20-year-olds in sweatsuits stare into computer screens lining the ...
3 days ago

3 days ago

Sizzling Hot: Five Exhibits Where You Can Glimpse the Cutting Edge of International Art

Our selection of the best contemporary art exhibitions to see in Moscow right now.

4 days ago

4 days ago

Hosting FIFA's Confederations Cup Tests Russia on Security, Infrastructure

Russia is introducing tough security measures ahead of the Confederations Cup

