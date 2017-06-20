European Court Condemns Russia's 'Homophobic' Gay Propaganda Law

Russia has been ordered to pay compensation to LGBT activists prosecuted under the country’s controversial “gay propaganda law” under a new ruling from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR.)

ECHR judges osaid on Tuesday that the legislation violated Russians’ right to freedom of expression. The ruling also condemned the Russian law for "reinforcing stigma and prejudice and encouraging homophobia," and said that there was "no scientific basis" for the Kremlin's belief that children could be "enticed" into becoming gay.

Three LGBT activists, Nikolai Baev, Alexei Kiselev and GayRussia.ru founder Nikolay Alekseev, were awarded almost 50,000 euros ($55,772) in damages.

The men have faced prosecution for “promoting non-traditional relationships to children” between 2009 to 2012.