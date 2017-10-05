Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
51 minutes ago Putin Will Be Featured on a Gold-Plated iPhone For His Birthday
54 minutes ago Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
1 hour ago Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
World
Islamic State Kills Captive Soldier in Syria, Russian Deputy Claims
Business
Getting Kicked Off Premium YouTube Won’t Hurt Revenues, Says RT Editor
World
U.S. Denies Breaking Into Seized Russian Consulate
World
Islamic State Says It Has Captured 2 Russian Soldiers in Syria
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

How Catalan Independence Could Affect Russians

Oct 5, 2017 — 13:39
— Update: 15:18

How Catalan Independence Could Affect Russians

Oct 5, 2017 — 13:39
— Update: 15:18
Susana Vera / Reuters

Up to 20,000 Russian citizens who own property in Catalonia could face higher taxes if the northeastern Spanish region secedes, the Bell investigative outlet reports.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said that Barcelona could declare independence within days following a disputed referendum in Catalonia that descended into violence on Sunday.

Roughly 10,000 to 20,000 Russian citizens currently own property in Catalonia, the Bell cited real estate website tranio.ru manager Georgy Kachmazov as saying on Wednesday.

Around 70 percent invest in Catalan property as holiday rentals, according to Knight Frank international consulting company analyst Yekaterina Nikitina.

Around one-third of the Russian property owners have a residence visa issued to them as investors into real estate.

The Bell cites Kachmazov estimating that Catalan independence could lead to changes in the region’s tax system and real estate market regulation.

The 70 percent of non-resident Russian property owners could be thrown off the flat tax rate of 24 percent for non-residents, according to the Bell. Residents are subjected to a progressive scale ranging from 19 percent to 45 percent.

Neither expert said values would fall following the Catalan independence referendum. Nikitina added that the region is also unlikely to see a decline in the tourist flow.

Related
World
Russian Senator Slams Western ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Catalonia Violence
Russia
Putin's Ex-Wife Linked to Multi-Million Dollar Property Firm
World
Swedish Politician Resigns Amid St. Petersburg Property Scandal
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+