Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup

Hosts Russia named their preliminary 28-man squad for next month's World Cup, with head coach Stanislav Cherchesov counting on young players to fill the gaps left by injured footballers.

Russia are hoping to make it to the knockout stage for the first time in the post-Soviet era. The country hosts the tournament from June 14 to July 15 in 12 venues spread across 11 cities including Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

There are only three players on the squad who play outside Russia -- Brugge goalkeeper Vladimir Gabulov, Fenerbahce defender Roman Neustadter and Villarreal forward Denis Cheryshev -- and six returning players from Russia's 2014 World Cup squad.