News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
24 minutes ago Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
1 hour ago Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
1 hour ago Russia Earmarks Almost $120Bln for Defense Over Next Three Years
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Human Error Likely Cause of Russian Meteor-M Satellite Crash
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Host Cities to Issue Food Guides For World Cup Fans

Nov 27, 2017 — 16:51
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 15:09

Russian Host Cities to Issue Food Guides For World Cup Fans

Nov 27, 2017 — 16:51
— Update: Nov. 27 2017 — 15:09
FamilySweetery / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Booklets on local food specialties and restaurant recommendations will appear in the 2018 World Cup host cities before the tournament kicks off, the state-run TASS news agency has reported.

The guides, which are part of the broader “Gastronomic Map of Russia” project, are meant to steer football fans in their gastronomic forays and identify spots where they can get football-themed delicacies.

For example, the breadmaking factory in Samara has proposed producing special pastries in the shape of footballs, which would be sold along the path to the local stadium when it hosts World Cup matches next summer.

Restaurants in Sochi, on the other hand, will be featured in the booklets through their dishes that reflect regional tastes. 

Read more: Moscow to Introduce River Taxis Ahead of World Cup

The Krasnodar region, which Sochi is a part of, presented its gastronomic map on Friday at the Sochi International Forum for Tourism. Its menu includes Kuban wines, cheeses, shashlik and a local variation of borsch.

The booklets will be published for World Cup host cities as well as cities with links to the international tournament, such as Vladimir, which is being promoted as a cultural tourism hotspot for visiting football fans.

Related
News
Islamic State Releases Execution Poster Threatening World Cup
News
Russian World Cup Ball Designed After Famous U.S. Satellite
News
Russian Family Snatches Luxury Tour of World Cup's Final Matches
News
500 Free Trains Will Shuttle Fans During 2018 World Cup
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+