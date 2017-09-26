Moscow Hit-and-Run Suspect Flees in FSB Car

Russia
Sep 26, 2017 — 15:45
Moskva News Agency

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in central Moscow fled the crime scene in a car with Federal Security Services-linked (FSB) license plates, local authorities told the RBC business outlet on Tuesday.

Reports emerged late on Monday that a Mercedes with government plates killed a traffic officer on Novy Arbat's central lane reserved for government officials. The victim was later identified as Lieutenant Sergei Grachyov, 32.

An unnamed source in the Moscow branch of the Interior Ministry told RBC that the individual behind the wheel was driven away in a car registered with the FSB-linked military unit. An RBC source in the traffic police confirmed the report.

Reporters on the scene said an unknown man removed the car's license plates, which had been covered with a rag, without police interference.

It is unknown whether an active FSB officer was behind the wheel at the time of the deadly incident. The security service has not yet commented on the incident.

