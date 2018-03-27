Here's How Russians Are Mourning the Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims Across the Country

Russia continues to mourn the victims of Sunday’s shopping mall fire in Siberia in which at least 64 people died, according to official figures.

The fire reportedly swept through the upper floors of the Winter Cherry in the city of Kemerovo, where a cinema complex and children's play area were located, killing dozens of children and their families.

People across the country have posted photos of makeshift memorials with flowers and stuffed toys dedicated to the victims.



KEMEROVO