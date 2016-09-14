Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
10 seconds ago Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down
5 hours ago Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020
5 hours ago Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Russia
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
Russia
Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Russia
Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data
Russia
Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

Sep. 14 2016 — 23:38
— Update: 23:38

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

Sep. 14 2016 — 23:38
— Update: 23:38
Alexander Bastrykin Kremlin Press Service

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the powerful Investigative Committee and one of Russia’s top law enforcement officers, will step down from his post soon after parliamentary elections this coming Sunday, the news website RBC reported on Sept. 14, citing sources in the Investigative Committee, the Federal Security Service, and the Kremlin.

Earlier on Sept. 14, reporters confirmed that Vladimir Markin, the Investigative Committee’s longtime spokesman, is also resigning (though he’s yet to confirm this himself). Markin was recently accused of plagiarizing a journalist in his new book, “Russia’s Greatest Crimes of the 21st Century.” (Markin later said in his defense that the book was ghostwritten.)  

Russia’s Investigative Committee has come under particular scrutiny this summer, following the arrests of several top officials on charges of corruption in July, when federal agents took into custody several employees of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow branch, including its deputy head Denis Nikandrov.

Nikandrov currently stands accused of receiving a $1-million bribe in connection with a case against the notorious crime boss Shakro Molodoi, or Young Shakro.

The branch’s head of security, Mikhail Maksimenko, and his deputy, Alexander Lamonov, were also arrested on corruption charges.

Bastrykin condemned the arrested officials as “betrayers” who had “besmirched” the reputation of colleagues, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper reported at the time.

Vladimir Putin meets with Bastrykin in February 2015.
Vladimir Putin meets with Bastrykin in February 2015. Kremlin Press Service

RBC’s sources in the Federal Security Service say Moscow’s patience ran out after the July arrests of Bastrykin’s subordinates. The sources also argue that his penchant for drawing attention to himself has at last compromised his position. In April 2016, for example, Bastrykin penned an article in the newspaper Kommersant, where he tried to justify Russia’s recent crackdown on “extremism” as part of a counteroffensive against a “hybrid war” waged by the United States.

Over the years, he has also gotten into trouble for threatening a journalist, possessing a residence permit in the Czech Republic, and having alleged business ties to members of the infamous “Tambov Gang” mafia.

Another source close to Putin’s presidential administration told RBC that the Kremlin was disappointed with Bastrykin’s inability to coordinate police work surrounding last year’s investigation of a Russian soldier stationed in Armenia who went berserk and slaughtered a family of seven.

Bastrykin fulfilled his role, helping to make the Investigative Committee independent in 2011, but he couldn’t mend fences with powerful institutional rivals like the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Security Service, says political expert Evgeny Minchenko.

Bastrykin has led the Investigative Committee for nearly a decade, beginning in 2007, when the agency was still a part of the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Related
World
Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released
Russia
Russian Court Acquits Primorsky Partizany Criminal Group of Murder
Moscow
Russian Allegedly Beaten by Police For Speaking German
Russia
Angry Farmers Stage Tractor March on Moscow
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

3 hours ago

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it all up. Investigators said that ...

5 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

5 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

6 hours ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

7 hours ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

7 hours ago

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

8 hours ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

5 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

5 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

6 hours ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber

5 hours ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

5 hours ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

6 hours ago

Russian Real Incomes Drop 5.3% — Audit Chamber
1 day ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 day ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

9 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

9 hours ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, ...

9 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

9 hours ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

9 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend

9 hours ago

Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. It's a so-called "showcase festival," which means the bands performing at various venues will be grouped by genre or recording label. Alongside newcomers waiting to be discovered, there are also some famous faces you might recognize.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

see more

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a ...

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some street food from the Scottish highlands or simply after somewhere central to grab a quick, healthy lunch, we've got it covered.

New issue — 6 days ago

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
2 days, 8 hours ago
Forgot awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

7 hours ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

7 hours ago

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data

8 hours ago

Russian Investigative Committee Spokesman Vladimir Markin Resigns

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade

Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several campaign ads worth remembering.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat
Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to act casual as a section of the exposed brick wall swings open in rush of dry ice and pumping music. Finding Schrödinger’s Cat might seem like the end of your cocktail quest, but when you’re settled in the playful basement bar-laboratory, you’ll realize the game isn’t over yet.

9 hours ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has ...

9 hours ago

Russian Government Considers Slashing State Media Budgets
The Kremlin could cut funding to key state media outlets, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Tuesday. News agencies such ...

9 hours ago

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Ecology Watchdog of the North Caucasus, an environmental NGO involved in battling wildfires in southern Russia, has ...

9 hours ago

Russian Government Considers Slashing State Media Budgets
The Kremlin could cut funding to key state media outlets, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Tuesday. News agencies such ...

7 hours ago

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
Lithuania will not recognize this week's State Duma election in Russian-annexed Crimea, the country's Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday. ...

7 hours ago

Papers Please: Moscow's Aeroexpress To Require Passport Data
Passengers who wish to buy tickets for Moscow's Aeroexpress online or via mobile app will soon be required ...
2 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
2 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

11 hours ago

Remains of Orthodox Saint to Reach International Space Station

12 hours ago

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts

1 day ago

Russian Communist Party Plans to Protest Electoral Fraud

1 day ago

TripAdvisor Ranks Russia's Hermitage Museum as Best in Europe

1 day ago

Putin Considers Travel Bans for Suspected Corrupt Bankers

1 day ago

U.S. MMA Fighter Jeff Monson Awarded Passport for Breakaway 'Luhansk Republic'
Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, Moscow television will liven things up again Monday through Friday with a Box ...
Teeter's TV Take-Out: Amphibian Man, Ballad of the Hussars and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
Now that you’ve sobered up after the City Day festivities, ...
The Lively Campaign Ads of Russia's ‘Dullest’ Elections in a Decade
1 day ago
Russian's 2016 Duma race may have been lackluster in many ways, but that doesn't mean there aren't several ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Creative Cocktails at Schrödinger’s Cat

Head down a dark staircase, hunt for a doorbell hidden behind a painting and try to ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Welcome to the New Moscow, Where Streets Are Paved With Holes

The dust will have barely settled when Moscow celebrates the annual City Day on Sept. 10. ...

Most Read

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Russian Enviromental Group Fighting Wildfires Declared 'Foreign Agent'

Arrested Anti-Corruption Official Found with $300M in Offshore Accounts
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+