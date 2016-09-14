Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the powerful Investigative Committee and one of Russia’s top law enforcement officers, will step down from his post soon after parliamentary elections this coming Sunday, the news website RBC reported on Sept. 14, citing sources in the Investigative Committee, the Federal Security Service, and the Kremlin.

Earlier on Sept. 14, reporters confirmed that Vladimir Markin, the Investigative Committee’s longtime spokesman, is also resigning (though he’s yet to confirm this himself). Markin was recently accused of plagiarizing a journalist in his new book, “Russia’s Greatest Crimes of the 21st Century.” (Markin later said in his defense that the book was ghostwritten.)

Russia’s Investigative Committee has come under particular scrutiny this summer, following the arrests of several top officials on charges of corruption in July, when federal agents took into custody several employees of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow branch, including its deputy head Denis Nikandrov.

Nikandrov currently stands accused of receiving a $1-million bribe in connection with a case against the notorious crime boss Shakro Molodoi, or Young Shakro.

The branch’s head of security, Mikhail Maksimenko, and his deputy, Alexander Lamonov, were also arrested on corruption charges.