Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
15 seconds ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
13 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
14 hours ago The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia
Meanwhile…
The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia
Meanwhile…
Pacific Island Rejects Plan for Tropical Russian Empire
Meanwhile…
Teen Gets 160 Hours Community Service for Insulting Russian Chauvinsts
Meanwhile…
Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
15 seconds ago Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'
13 hours ago Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
14 hours ago The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

March 1, 2017 — 10:27
— Update: 10:24

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

March 1, 2017 — 10:27
— Update: 10:24

Millions of young people who crave approval on social media are suffering from a "real disease," Russia's spiritual leader has said.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, said that young people were willing to risk their lives in a bid to win approval from their online followers. He claimed that the problem was rooted in vanity, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Some young people see no purpose in life except to get likes,” Kirill told worshippers at Moscow's Epiphany Cathedral on Tuesday. “If they have no other aim, then we should see that as a tragedy."

Read More: Why Russian Teens Are Killing Themselves

Online images also provoked the patriarch's outrage for “arousing sinful thoughts.”

"Civilization is going in the wrong direction,” he told the congregation.

Patriarch Kirill is currently touring Moscow's churches to mark the beginning of Lent. The Christian holiday, which began on Monday, sees Russian Orthodox believers shun alcohol, smoking, sexual intercourse, swearing and impure thoughts for 47 days. 

Many Russians also adopt a vegan diet for the duration of Lent, giving up meat, eggs, seafood and dairy products.

Related
Russia
The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof
Moscow
Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day
Meanwhile…
The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

13 hours ago

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

14 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

16 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

18 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

18 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

14 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

14 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

13 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

14 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

15 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

5 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
5 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Looking For Lenin

17 hours ago
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution. To mark the occasion, The Moscow Times gives you renderings of the Russian revolutionary ...

16 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

18 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

18 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two ...

4 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get some very good looks at the revolution of February 1917, Marlene Dietrich, and two great thinkers.

New issue — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
6 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
6 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

19 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

20 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

22 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

22 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

1 day ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

1 day ago

Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary

Wed. Mar. 01

More events
The Price Theater
Paterson Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

19 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

20 hours ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

22 hours ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

22 hours ago

Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

1 day ago

Russia Predicts 2% GDP Growth in 2017

1 day ago

Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary

16 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

18 hours ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

18 hours ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in Moscow for his 2014 novel ...

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

5 days ago
Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz ...

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

4 days ago
Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award in ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

5 days ago

5 days ago

Who Would You Have Been in 1917 Revolutionary Russia? (Quiz)

Arzamas Academy, a nonprofit online educational project, published a quiz this week designed to show readers ...

6 days ago

6 days ago

Christ Versus Satire

The “Russian Orthodox Rapid Response Center,” which is a real thing, has threatened “Lentach,” one of ...

Most Read

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Looking For Lenin

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+