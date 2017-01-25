Harry Potter Is Real and He Lives in Russia

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again
European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country
“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.
1 day agoRussian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more