Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
15 hours ago The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
15 hours ago Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
17 hours ago New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips
Meanwhile…
The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar
Meanwhile…
Russia's Reptilian Overlords, Satanic Barcodes, and Telepathic Spies
Meanwhile…
Russian Internet Users Say Trump Gave a Wonderful, Communist Inauguration Speech
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
15 hours ago The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too
15 hours ago Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity
17 hours ago New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

Harry Potter Is Real and He Lives in Russia

Jan 25, 2017 — 18:08
— Update: Jan. 25 2017 — 15:08

Harry Potter Is Real and He Lives in Russia

Jan 25, 2017 — 18:08
— Update: Jan. 25 2017 — 15:08
Nikolai Posleda / Instagram

Nikolai Posleda has never attended the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. His aunt and uncle never trapped him in the cupboard under the stairs, and he never led a successful rebellion against the most evil and powerful dark wizard in history.

That’s because Nikolai Posleda is not Harry Potter — but he looks almost exactly like Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who portrayed the boy wizard in eight blockbuster films.

A photo posted by Коленька (@anupliy) on

Posleda lives in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, where he says locals started comparing him to Harry Potter about five years ago, just after the film series wrapped up in 2011 with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.”

A photo posted by Коленька (@anupliy) on

On Instagram, nearly every one of Posleda's selfies draws dozens of comments from people screaming about Harry Potter.

A photo posted by Коленька (@anupliy) on

In an interview with the website TJournal, Posleda said that he is told about his resemblance to Harry Potter on a daily basis. “Most of the time,” he said, “people walk by and say to each other something like — wow — look, it’s Harry Potter! Sometimes they want to take a picture, but not too often, thank God. They don’t ask for my autograph, but a couple of times people have started speaking English with me.”

A photo posted by Коленька (@anupliy) on

Posleda describes himself as a big fan of J. K. Rowling’s books, saying he’s read the whole Harry Potter saga several times, and seen all the movies more than once, though he confesses that “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” was his least favorite installment.

The resemblance to Radcliffe’s Harry Potter has paid off in other ways, too, Posleda told TJournal. “Big Yorker,” a local fast food chain in Krasnoyarsk, actually hired him to be the face of the company in advertisements.

A photo posted by Коленька (@anupliy) on

Nikolai Posleda isn’t Russia’s first Hollywood lookalike to make waves online. Last year, a security guard named Roman Burtsev gained notoriety as “Fat Leonardo DiCaprio,” after being discovered by Internet users. Burtsev didn’t let the resemblance go to waste, either, and he later starred in a promotional video for a Russian television station, and then in a commercial for “Five Lakes” vodka.

“DiCaprio on What's Real”

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again

17 hours ago

European Court ruling raises hope that Russia’s much-derided ban on adoption by U.S. citizens could soon be overturned.

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

No Golden Opportunity for Russia Under Trump

Even if Trump himself may want to lift sanctions — or trade them to his own interest — he will first have to negotiate with ...

Exhibition

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

15 hours ago

The ‘U.S. Spy’ Just Arrested in Russia Is Allegedly an Infamous Hacker, Too

15 hours ago

Police Arrest Alleged U.S. Spy Working in Heart of Russian Cybersecurity

17 hours ago

New Government Portal for Moscow Drivers' Alarming Dash Cam Clips

23 hours ago
By Borukh Gorin
Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin

On Anti-Semitism, Tolstoy’s Heir and the Crimes of Grandchildren (Op-Ed)

By Borukh Gorin
By Borukh Gorin
23 hours ago

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions that insult our intelligence by the speaker of Russian parliament.

Print edition — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

17 hours ago
Russia's natural beauty is at its most stark during the Winter months. These shots, taken from a satellite, provide a new spin on familiar sights ...

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

14 hours ago

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

14 hours ago

When authorities in the Republic of Mordovia banned Islamic headscarves in a school, they didn’t anticipate it to make national headlines. But before long the conflict between the school and local authorities had grown into something else, pitting Russia's Education Ministry against Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

see more

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at ...

20 hours ago

A New Map For Syria

Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

17 hours ago

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

“Paradise (Rai),” the latest movie by one of the leading luminaries of Russian cinema, Andrei Konchalovsky, opened at theaters across Russia last week. “Paradise” received a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival last year and was short listed for best foreign language film for 2017 Oscars.

New issue — yesterday

January 26

Sanctions Hopes; Soviet Jokes; Spicey Phos
1 day ago
By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov

Russia Is Failing On Corruption. Here's Why.

By Anton Pominov
By Anton Pominov
1 day ago

Transparency International has published its latest Corruption Perceptions Index. Russia keeps failing despite launching an emblematic battle against corruption in 2016.

23 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

1 day ago

Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

1 day ago

Russian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic

1 day ago

Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar

1 day ago

Turkey Charges 7 Russian Citizens Over Istanbul Terror Plot

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Slams Drug Substitution Therapy Amid Country's HIV Epidemic

Fri. Jan. 27

More events
All Shades of Blue Theater
On the Milky Road Cinema
Jeweler’s Jubilee Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Live by Night Cinema

23 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Syria Proposes Kurdish Autonomy

1 day ago

Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

1 day ago

Russian Health Ministry Abandons Plans to Spend Additional 70 Billion Rubles on Fighting HIV Epidemic

1 day ago

Moscow's Snow Cleanup Has Some Flaws, But Its GPS Stats Are Stellar

1 day ago

Turkey Charges 7 Russian Citizens Over Istanbul Terror Plot

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Minister Slams Drug Substitution Therapy Amid Country's HIV Epidemic

18 hours ago

Russian Patriarch Proposes Ban on Microloans

20 hours ago

IKEA to Slash Russian Prices Amid Economic Crisis

20 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin Dies Aged 67

A New Map For Syria

20 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

22 hours ago
Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes ...

A New Map For Syria

20 hours ago
Following Russia’s script, the Astana talks have set the tone for future developments in the Middle East.
From our partners

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Hitting the Slopes and Cross Country Skiing in Moscow

Moscow might not be the French Alps, but low altitudes don’t mean an end to your ...

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

You Sunk My Battleship: Russian and British Navy Engage In High-Seas Trash-Talk

Forget frigates and aircraft carriers: Russia's armed forces have reached peak sass in a war of ...

Most Read

Hijab Ban in Remote Russian Village Turns Into National Stand-Off

Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space

Russia's Holocaust Drama 'Paradise' Opens Across the Country

Bargaining Chips: Why Russian Orphans Might Become Political Pawns Once Again
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+