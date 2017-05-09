Half of Russians Now Support Stalin's Role in WWII

Half of Russians today say they approve of the role Josef Stalin played in the Second World War, according to a new nationwide survey by the Public Opinion Foundation. Support for Stalin’s role in the war is up 10 percent since 2005.

In this year’s survey, 50 percent of respondents said Stalin played a positive role in the war, 32 percent said he played a mixed role, and just 8 percent said his role harmed the USSR’s battle against the Nazis.

For the first time in more than a decade, a majority of Russians now say Stalin’s role in the Soviet victory over Germany is valued appropriately in Russia today, with just 19 percent of people saying his role is valued incorrectly.