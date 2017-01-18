Half of Americans Believe Kremlin Interfered in U.S. Election – Poll

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
More than half of Americans believe that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential elections, according to the results of a poll conducted by U.S. television channel NBC and the Wall Street Journal newspaper.
Some 51 percent of respondents said that Russia carried out cyber-attack
on servers belonging to the Democratic National Convention (DNC). But only 26 percent claimed that it had affected the outcome of the
vote.
Around 20,000 DNC emails were leaked ahead of the Democratic Party’s
convention in July, sparking the resignation of DNC chairperson
Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Kremlin-backed hackers have been blamed for the attack by
U.S. intelligence agencies and politicians, although Moscow denies the allegations.
Democrat voters were more likely to back claims of Kremlin
interference, with 87 percent of Clinton voters blaming Moscow for
the cyber-attack. Eighty-four percent said that the hack
impacted on the election's outcome.
Only one in five Trump supporters believed allegations
of Russian interference, with only 12 percent saying that it affected
the vote.
Respondents were also grilled for their views on Trump's
relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
One-third of the 1,000 Americans taking part described their
relationship as “too friendly," while 24 percent
deemed that their links were not inappropriate. A further 43 percent
did not answer the question.