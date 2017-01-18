Half of Americans Believe Kremlin Interfered in U.S. Election – Poll

More than half of Americans believe that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential elections, according to the results of a poll conducted by U.S. television channel NBC and the Wall Street Journal newspaper.



Some 51 percent of respondents said that Russia carried out cyber-attack on servers belonging to the Democratic National Convention (DNC). But only 26 percent claimed that it had affected the outcome of the vote.

Around 20,000 DNC emails were leaked ahead of the Democratic Party’s convention in July, sparking the resignation of DNC chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Kremlin-backed hackers have been blamed for the attack by U.S. intelligence agencies and politicians, although Moscow denies the allegations.