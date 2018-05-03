Hackers Are Gearing Up for the World Cup in Russia, Analysts Say

Hacker attacks are becoming more frequent and complex ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the situation is only expected to worsen, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing cyber crime analysts.

Hacker incidents have been on the upswing in recent months. In April, for example, there were twice as many distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks as there were in March, and these attacks are expected to become more frequent when the international tournament kicks off on June 14.

The most popular scams include spam emails about winning tickets in the FIFA lottery and fake websites about cheap flights and accommodations in Russia. Hackers also create duplicates of bank websites and popular tourist sites, such as Booking.com and Airbnb, and use them to gain access to the users' banking information.