Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 minutes ago Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban
3 hours ago Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
4 hours ago Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
Russia
Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
Russia
Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
Russia
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
Russia
Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

Sep. 08 2016 — 23:52
— Update: 23:56

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

Sep. 08 2016 — 23:52
— Update: 23:56

The environmentalist organization Greenpeace says a group of Cossacks earlier today refused to allow its volunteer firefighters to assist state emergency workers in the southern region of Kuban, where a major blaze threatens internationally protected estuaries.

The ecologists reportedly extinguished several fires in the Krasnodar region on Sept. 7, but they were ejected from their cabin before dawn the next day. The man who rented them the housing returned their money and told them to leave the area immediately, offering no explanation.

According to Greenpeace, regional emergency workers were expecting the organization’s help, but a group of Cossacks surrounded the volunteers and refused to let them pass. Police were unable to settle the dispute, and the Greenpeace activists were forced to set up operations farther from the fires.

By the time the Greenpeace volunteers finally reached emergency workers, the fires had spread significantly, destroying parts of estuaries protected by the International Ramsar Convention, which establishes the preservation and sustainable use of wetlands around the world.

Inside Russia, Cossack patrols have become a kind of volunteer morality police. In Krasnodar, where a Cossack group attacked anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny earlier this year, these patrols were even added to the government's payroll in 2012. 

Cossacks' increased presence across southern Russia is widely seen as an attempt to keep in check an increasing number of migrants in the region bordering the restive North Caucasus, Eva Hartog wrote for The Moscow Times in May.

Related
Moscow
Short Circuit to Blame for Moscow Metro Fire
World
Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released
Russia
Russian Court Acquits Primorsky Partizany Criminal Group of Murder
Moscow
Russian Allegedly Beaten by Police For Speaking German
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

5 hours ago

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

3 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

4 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

5 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

5 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

6 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

7 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

4 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

5 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

3 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

4 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

5 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
10 hours ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
10 hours ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

9 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

9 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine ...

9 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

9 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first ...

9 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

9 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first offense, and 100 percent ...

9 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the highlights of the program: from free concerts to kids’ programs and much, much more.

see more

9 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a ...

12 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music ...

9 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the ...

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days, 12 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

5 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

6 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

7 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which ...

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

9 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas may have been a KGB agent, the New York Times newspaper reported Wednesday. ...

10 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva in fresh attempts ...

9 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas may have been a KGB agent, the New York Times newspaper reported Wednesday. ...

10 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva in fresh attempts ...

5 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan
Uzbek Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been named as acting president of Uzbekistan following the death of its ...

6 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail
A judge in Yekaterinburg has agreed to release Ruslan Sokolovsky, the blogger jailed for playing Pokemon Go in ...
12 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
12 hours ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian ...

13 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body

1 day ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

1 day ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

1 day ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

1 day ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

1 day ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. ...
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the ...
The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra
12 hours ago
For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free ...

Most Read

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+