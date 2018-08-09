Greek Football Fans Attack Russian Journalists Covering Spartak Game

A group of Russian journalists were reportedly the target of attacks by Greek football fans at a European championship game in northern Greece.

Thessaloniki’s PAOK FC beat Spartak Moscow 3-2 at a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League qualifier on Wednesday evening. UEFA had banned Russian fans from attending the game for setting off fireworks and other crowd disturbances at an earlier game.

Before kick-off, a group of around 15 Greek fans broke into the press box at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki and assaulted a group of Russian journalists, the Sport-express.ru website reported.

“I have never seen this in football,” Sport-express.ru reporter Dmitry Zelenov said on video, adding that Greek fans had broken his phone in an effort to reach the press box.