All the Kremlin's Men: Putin’s Pre-Election Governors' Reshuffle Explained

Ahead of presidential elections next March, a wave of governor dismissals has swept Russia.
Since the start of the year, President Vladimir Putin has shown the door to 15 regional heads, with an estimated 10 more expected to leave.
Meanwhile, Russian media are tasked with keeping track of who is coming and who’s on their way out. But every day seems to bring new reports that some governor has left his post.
September alone saw new appointments in Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Oryol, Krasnoyarsk, Primorye and Dagestan, while governors of Omsk and Ivanovo are expected to be replaced shortly, according to media reports.
Interim governors face elections next year and in Primorye in Russia’s Far East and Dagestan in the North Caucasus, local parliaments will have to confirm their posts.
Independent journalist Kirill Martynov of Novaya Gazeta says the governor purge is connected to presidential elections next March. He says Moscow wants to assert the Kremlin’s new bastions of influence in the provinces, not only to ensure Putin’s re-election but to exert control over Russia’s sometimes volatile regions.
The latest wave of governor resignations began early this year, when seven heads of Russian provinces — Perm, Buryatia, Novgorod and Ryazan Regions, Mari-El, Udmurt and Karelia — left their posts.
The governor reshuffle is “a new tradition, that started about one year ago,” political analyst Yekaterina Schulmann told The Moscow Times.
“It looks good in the news,” she says “It gives the impression that meaningful political action is being taken and it stimulates the elite, not giving them to relax.”
When Putin came to power in 2000, he forced through a draft law to remove governors from their seats in the Federation Council, the upper chamber of parliament. In 2004, he announced the end of direct elections of governors.
Following mass opposition protests in late 2011 and 2012, the elections were brought back by then-President Dmitry Medvedev, although some regions like north Caucasus republics opted to have their leadership elected by the local parliament, under the tight grip of the United Russia party.
Social media users in Russia have been quick to point out similarities between some of the new appointees, describing them as obedient technocrats — a characterization Schulmann disputes.
“It doesn’t matter whether he is young or old, wears glasses or comes from the regions. There is no prototype of the perfect governor,” she said.
“There are regions with certain problems and the Kremlin wants a governor there to fix them,” on their terms, she explained.
In many cases, it takes an outside to clean up.
This is exactly what the Kremlin hoped to do by sending Ramzan Abdulatipov, who had spent most of his career in Moscow, to bring order to his home republic of Dagestan.
Inside his multi-ethnic republic, Abdulatipov, an ethnic Avar, was alternately loved and hated when he struggled with Islamist insurgents, cracked down on Salafist mosques and challenged neighboring Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov. He resigned in late September after turning 70, the mandatory retirement age.
Now, Moscow is sending State Duma deputy speaker and United Russia faction leader Vladimir Vasilyev, already 68, to rule the North Caucasus republic. Besides having extensive political experience, he is an outsider with no clear affiliation to any of the local clans.
“Vasilyev will follow an old, Imperial Russian tradition of the governor-general of some sort,” says Natalya Zubarevich, economic geography professor at Moscow State University.
“It’s unlikely that he will serve a full term,” she told The Moscow Times, “but it seems that they ran out of options, and sent a person with a background in the Ministry of Interior and the State Duma.”
The opposite is true of Alexander Uss, speaker of the Krasnoyarsk parliament, who was appointed precisely for his ties with the local elite. “He is an experienced politician, a great elite negotiator,” says Zubarevich, “He will deliver a solid result.”
The RBC news outlet described Uss as a “compromise figure for local elites” compared to his predecessor Viktor Tolokonsky who no previous experience in the region.
Rostislav Turovsky, a professor at the Higher School of Economics’ told The Moscow Times that the months leading up to the presidential campaign offer a “short but opportune time for the Kremlin to make decisions on governors’ replacements.”
Natalya Zubarevich agrees, adding that replacing a governor offers “new hope.”
“A fresh face is not responsible for the mistakes and the mismanagement of his predecessor.” she added.
With regional elections over and the presidential campaign not until next year, now is “an opportunity for a renewal among governors, getting rid of those who, according to the Kremlin, would have been unable to ensure [Putin’s re-election] effectively,” says Turovsky.
“Secondly, it’s an opportunity to configure the elites for the next presidential term” and “an opportunity for the stakeholders to advance their interests in the regions,” he added.
All the departing governors had one thing in common, says Turovsky: “they were all lacking sufficient support at the federal level, and had no big political figure behind them.”
Other departing governors are Igor Koshin of the Nenets region who will be replaced by Alexander Tsybulsky. Nikolai Merkushkin in Samara has been swapped with former Saratov mayor Dmitry Azarov. Vladimir Miklushevsky of Primorsky region will be replaced by Andrei Tarasenko.
Omsk and Novosibirsk are very likely to see dismissals, RBC reported because of the high level of protest sentiment there.
Governors “more than likely” to be dismissed included Alexander Karlin in Altai because of internal conflicts among the elite and protests in the region. Viktor Zimin of the Republic of Khakasiya is set to go too due to corruption scandals. Marina Kovtun of the Murmansk i belevied to be on her way out due to corruption scandals.