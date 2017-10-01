All the Kremlin's Men: Putin’s Pre-Election Governors' Reshuffle Explained

Ahead of presidential elections next March, a wave of governor dismissals has swept Russia.

Since the start of the year, President Vladimir Putin has shown the door to 15 regional heads, with an estimated 10 more expected to leave.

Meanwhile, Russian media are tasked with keeping track of who is coming and who’s on their way out. But every day seems to bring new reports that some governor has left his post.

Fresh Blood

September alone saw new appointments in Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Oryol, Krasnoyarsk, Primorye and Dagestan, while governors of Omsk and Ivanovo are expected to be replaced shortly, according to media reports.

Interim governors face elections next year and in Primorye in Russia’s Far East and Dagestan in the North Caucasus, local parliaments will have to confirm their posts.

Independent journalist Kirill Martynov of Novaya Gazeta says the governor purge is connected to presidential elections next March. He says Moscow wants to assert the Kremlin’s new bastions of influence in the provinces, not only to ensure Putin’s re-election but to exert control over Russia’s sometimes volatile regions.

The latest wave of governor resignations began early this year, when seven heads of Russian provinces — Perm, Buryatia, Novgorod and Ryazan Regions, Mari-El, Udmurt and Karelia — left their posts.

New Tradition

The governor reshuffle is “a new tradition, that started about one year ago,” political analyst Yekaterina Schulmann told The Moscow Times.

“It looks good in the news,” she says “It gives the impression that meaningful political action is being taken and it stimulates the elite, not giving them to relax.”

When Putin came to power in 2000, he forced through a draft law to remove governors from their seats in the Federation Council, the upper chamber of parliament. In 2004, he announced the end of direct elections of governors.

Following mass opposition protests in late 2011 and 2012, the elections were brought back by then-President Dmitry Medvedev, although some regions like north Caucasus republics opted to have their leadership elected by the local parliament, under the tight grip of the United Russia party.

‘Technocrats’ or Fixers?

Social media users in Russia have been quick to point out similarities between some of the new appointees, describing them as obedient technocrats — a characterization Schulmann disputes.

“It doesn’t matter whether he is young or old, wears glasses or comes from the regions. There is no prototype of the perfect governor,” she said.