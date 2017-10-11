Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says
10 hours ago Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets
11 hours ago Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians
Russia
Russian Restrictions Will Only Affect U.S.-Registered Media Outlets
Russia
Russian Drivers Face Bigger Fines for Failure to Yield to Pedestrians
Russia
Moscow to Spend $14.3M on Wi-Fi Hotspots Ahead of World Cup
Russia
U.S. Diplomatic Staff in Russia Could See Another Major Cut
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says

Oct 11, 2017 — 18:14
— Update: 18:16

Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says

Oct 11, 2017 — 18:14
— Update: 18:16
Dmitry Medvedev / Kremlin Press Service

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev could be sidelined by at least one of his cabinet members after next year’s election, the Bloomberg Businessweek magazine reported Wednesday.

Russia holds a highly-anticipated presidential vote on March 18, 2018, with Vladimir Putin expected to seek a fourth term. The Russian Constitution stipulates that a newly-elected president should submit a candidate for prime minister to Duma deputies within two weeks of inauguration.

Bloomberg cites several sources in Putin’s inner circle as saying that efforts are underway to replace Medvedev after the election with someone who could revitalize Russia’s economy.

Potential candidates include the Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and Central Bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, the unidentified sources said.

The news outlet quotes political analyst Yevgeny Minchenko as saying that “there’s a struggle for power in Putin’s politburo. It’s getting more intense because we’re gearing up for a potential changing of the guard.”

Related
Opinion
Casting the Stars of the Kremlin’s Next Show: Elections 2018 (Op-ed)
Russia
All the Kremlin's Men: Putin’s Pre-Election Governors' Reshuffle Explained
Russia
One Quarter of Russians Believe Protests Could Break Out Before Elections Next Year
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+