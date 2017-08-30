Gorky Park Murder Suspect in Police Custody

A suspect in a murder that took place in Moscow’s Gorky Park on Aug. 13 has been detained, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.
On Aug. 13, shortly after midnight, 29-year-old St. Petersburg blogger Stanislav Dumkin was attacked, reportedly for the “strange” way he was dressed.
A video taken from a Gorky Park security camera published Aug. 28, appears to show two men arguing until one knocks the other to the ground with a single blow to the head.
Dumkin was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he died within days from injuries sustained during the attack.
Authorities reportedly identified Kornei Makarov, the 23-year old son of television actor Sergei Makarov as the main suspect of the murder Sunday.
A security source cited by RIA stated that the suspect, Makarov had turned himself in to the Investigative Committee.
The Interfax news agency also cites an unidentified source as saying that the suspect contacted investigators through a lawyer, who said that his client was ready to appear for questioning.