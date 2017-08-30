Gorky Park Murder Suspect in Police Custody

A suspect in a murder that took place in Moscow’s Gorky Park on Aug. 13 has been detained, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.

On Aug. 13, shortly after midnight, 29-year-old St. Petersburg blogger Stanislav Dumkin was attacked, reportedly for the “strange” way he was dressed.

A video taken from a Gorky Park security camera published Aug. 28, appears to show two men arguing until one knocks the other to the ground with a single blow to the head.



Dumkin was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he died within days from injuries sustained during the attack.