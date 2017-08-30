Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
27 minutes ago After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
1 hour ago Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
1 hour ago After Putin's AI Comments, Elon Musk Imagines World War III
Russia
After Mass Rally in Chechnya, Putin Condemns Myanmar Violence
Russia
Putin Says Trump Is Not His Wife
Russia
Putin Says Russia ‘Reserves Right’ to Oust More U.S. Diplomats
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Says Trump Might Not Serve Full Term
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Gorky Park Murder Suspect in Police Custody

Aug 30, 2017 — 09:49
— Update: Aug. 30 2017 — 08:26

Gorky Park Murder Suspect in Police Custody

Aug 30, 2017 — 09:49
— Update: Aug. 30 2017 — 08:26
Stanislav Dumkin Vkontakte

A suspect in a murder that took place in Moscow’s Gorky Park on Aug. 13 has been detained, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday. 

On Aug. 13, shortly after midnight, 29-year-old St. Petersburg blogger Stanislav Dumkin was attacked, reportedly for the “strange” way he was dressed.

A video taken from a Gorky Park security camera published Aug. 28, appears to show two men arguing until one knocks the other to the ground with a single blow to the head. 

Dumkin was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he died within days from injuries sustained during the attack.

How Kazakhstan Could Help Prevent Nuclear War (Op-ed)

Authorities reportedly identified Kornei Makarov, the 23-year old son of television actor Sergei Makarov as the main suspect of the murder Sunday.

A security source cited by RIA stated that the suspect, Makarov had turned himself in to the Investigative Committee.

The Interfax news agency also cites an unidentified source as saying that the suspect contacted investigators through a lawyer, who said that his client was ready to appear for questioning. 

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+