News
Dec. 01 2018 - 16:12
By Reuters

Gorbachev Hails Late George H.W. Bush's Role in Ending Cold War

Mikhail Gorbachev (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP/TASS)

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, on Saturday hailed the late George H.W. Bush's role in helping end the Cold War and an arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev, 87, was speaking after Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on Friday at the age of 94.

Bush held talks with Gorbachev before the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and signed a landmark arm control agreement with him that significantly cut both countries' nuclear arsenals.

Frail Mikhail Gorbachev Warns Against Return to the Cold War

"Many of my memories are linked to him. We happened to work together in years of great changes. It was a dramatic time demanding huge responsibility from everyone. The result was the end of the Cold War and the nuclear arms race," Russia's Interfax news agency cited Gorbachev as saying.

"I pay tribute to George Bush's contribution towards this historic achievement. He was a genuine partner."



By Reuters

