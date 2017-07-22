Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
17 minutes ago Most Requests to Remove Online Content Come From Russia, Google Says
1 day ago Rare ‘Putin Watch’ Fetches More Than $1 Mln at Monaco Auction
1 day ago Russia's Top Goalscorer Considers Switch to 'Swamp Football'
Russia
Russia's Biggest Air Show
Russia
Putin Answers Kids' Questions Ahead of Election Year (Live Blog)
Russia
Let the Campaigns Begin! Putin and Navalny Tussle for Media Attention
Russia
Rare ‘Putin Watch’ Fetches More Than $1 Mln at Monaco Auction
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Most Requests to Remove Online Content Come From Russia, Google Says

July 22, 2017 — 17:20
— Update: 17:20

Most Requests to Remove Online Content Come From Russia, Google Says

July 22, 2017 — 17:20
— Update: 17:20
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Russia has come out on top of a ranking of government requests to have online content removed or blocked, according to Google’s latest Transparency Report.

Last year, the Russian authorities filed more than 13,000 requests with the search engine to have online content on Google platforms removed, including on YouTube.

Compared to 2015, the number of requests from the Russian authorities increased by 478 percent. Most were received in the second half of 2016, the report shows.

Russia’s contribution was more than half of the total number of requests received by Google from all other countries’ governments combined.

According to the Transparency Report, 85 percent of the Russian requests cited “national security,” five percent “government criticism,” and 2 percent  “the promotion of suicide" as concerns.

Google blocked or deleted 74 percent of the material flagged by Russian government agencies, including 160 YouTube videos.

Related
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
Russia
Putin's New Executive Order Cracks Down on Internet Media and Online Anonymity
Russia
60% of Russians Support Internet Censorship — Poll
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+