Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russia Blocks Google Temporarily in Tax Dispute
4 hours ago Russia to Face Further Sanctions For Doping at Sochi Olympics, Says IOC Head
5 hours ago Moscow City Hall Exposed Awarding $67M in Illegal Building Contracts
Business
Roscosmos Wins Multi-Million Dollar Payout Over Faulty Rocket
Business
Russian Magazine The New Times Closes Print Amid Financial Troubles
Business
Russia Eases Sanctions on Turkey
Business
Russia to Import 100,000 Barrels of Iranian Oil per Day
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russia Blocks Google Temporarily in Tax Dispute

June 22, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:27

Russia Blocks Google Temporarily in Tax Dispute

June 22, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 17:27

Russia's media watchdog blocked internet giant Google for several hours on Thursday in a bid to enforce a tax ruling made in 2016.

Google.ru appeared on Russia's register of banned sites for approximately three hours on Thursday afternoon, with a number of internet providers restricting users' access.

The site was blocked as as part of a ruling made last year against a Russian bookmaker.

Officials said that Google redirected users to the bookmaker's site, which was blocked as part of an ongoing tax dispute with the Russian authorities.

Alexander Zharov, the Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor, said that Google had been promptly removed from the agency's list of blacklisted sites as soon as the banned link had been removed.

Read More: Will there Be Slower Internet in Russia for Google?

It isn't the first time the Russian government has sparred with the U.S. internet giant. 

Members of the Russian State Duma have approved the third reading of a bill nicknamed the “Google Tax Law” in June 2016, requiring foreign IT companies to pay value added tax (VAT) on the sale of online content.

Other problems have flared between Google and Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly service in 2015, when courts ruled that the company had violated the law by pre-installing certain applications on mobile devices.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+