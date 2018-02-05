News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 05 2018 - 16:02

Golden Pistol Seized In Anti-Corruption Raid on Dagestani Prime Minister

Dagestan Prime Minister Abdusamad Gamidov

Dagestan Prime Minister Abdusamad Gamidov

Russian Investigative Committee / Youtube

At least four officials in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, including its prime minister, have been detained amid an ongoing anti-corruption crackdown.

The arrests came less than a week after the detention of the chief architect of the Dagestani capital Makhachkala in an embezzlement case, and two weeks after the mayor of Makhachkala was charged with abuse of power.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Dagestan’s Prime Minister Abdusamad Gamidov in a fraud case along with his two deputies and other regional officials, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced on Monday.

In a search of the prime minister's residence, the FSB seized a golden pistol, two Kalashnikov rifles, along with other arms and ammunition, depicted in a YouTube video posted by the Investigative Committee.

A total of seven regional officials have been taken in for questioning by the FSB, the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry, Interfax cited unnamed sources as saying.

