Putin Will Be Featured on a Gold-Plated iPhone For His Birthday

A Russian-Italian luxury brand, famous for its gold-plated iPhone designs featuring the Russian President, is coming out with a new line commemorating Putin’s 65th birthday this Saturday.

Moscow-based Caviar has previously honored Putin with limited-edition runs of gold-plated iPhones and paid homage to U.S. President Donald Trump following his election in 2016.

The brand’s latest line features Putin's gold-coated image against a black or “constitutional red” marble backdrop on newly released iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ and iPhone X devices.

Caviar says the “Leaders Putin 2018” collection is limited to 65 smartphones, while the Lenta.ru news website reports that the first customized iPhone is traditionally reserved for Putin himself.

Its spokesperson said the world is on tenterhooks awaiting Putin’s decision to run in the March 18, 2018, presidential elections.

“We are declaring our position on this issue with the help of the new exclusive limited collection,” the spokesperson told Lenta.ru on Thursday.