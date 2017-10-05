Russia
Putin Will Be Featured on a Gold-Plated iPhone For His Birthday

Oct 5, 2017 — 16:27
— Update: 16:28

Caviar

A Russian-Italian luxury brand, famous for its gold-plated iPhone designs featuring the Russian President, is coming out with a new line commemorating Putin’s 65th birthday this Saturday.

Read more: Holy Cow! Russian Orthodox Phone to Help Users 'Stop Swearing'

Moscow-based Caviar has previously honored Putin with limited-edition runs of gold-plated iPhones and paid homage to U.S. President Donald Trump following his election in 2016.

Ювелирный бренд Caviar выпустил золотой iPhone 7 в честь 45-го президента США Дональда Трампа @realdonaldtrump. Эксклюзивный смартфон получил название Supremo Trump Changeover (в пер. с англ. - «перемена», «перезагрузка»). Этот телефон — выражение надежд на сближение России и США и на то, что за благожелательными словами Трампа о России последуют поступки, которые приведут к перемене отношений между великими державами к лучшему. 🇷🇺🇺🇸 Сторонники Трампа могут заказать его в онлайн-бутике Caviar. #caviarphone #caviar #trump #donaldtrump #трамп #trumpforpresident #usa #политика #путин #сша #makeamericagreatagain #republican #republicans

A post shared by Caviar iPhone Official (@caviar_iphone) on

The brand’s latest line features Putin's gold-coated image against a black or “constitutional red” marble backdrop on newly released iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ and iPhone X devices.

Read more: Lines Form Outside Moscow's GUM Ahead of iPhone 8 Release

Caviar says the “Leaders Putin 2018” collection is limited to 65 smartphones, while the Lenta.ru news website reports that the first customized iPhone is traditionally reserved for Putin himself.

Its spokesperson said the world is on tenterhooks awaiting Putin’s decision to run in the March 18, 2018, presidential elections.

“We are declaring our position on this issue with the help of the new exclusive limited collection,” the spokesperson told Lenta.ru on Thursday.

