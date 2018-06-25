Goat Optimistic on Russia's Match With Uruguay
The goat Zabiyaka / Vkontakte
When it comes to Russia’s chances against Uruguay on Monday evening, a goat at a zoo in Samara, where the match will be played, is optimistic.
The goat Zabiyaka — not to be confused with Zabivaka, the World Cup mascot — snubbed bowls labeled “Draw” and “Uruguay” for one labeled “Russia,” the zoo told the Interfax news agency.
Zabiyaka has a decent track record: The goat predicted as winners France and Brazil in their group stage matches. But even oracles get it wrong: Zabiyaka mistakenly chose Costa Rica over Serbia for last Sunday’s match.
The goat was chosen out of seven other animals at the Samara zoo, including a monkey called Simon and Coco the skunk.
