'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest

Russia’s Football Union has accused the Ukrainian national team of violating the sport's ban on political slogans by issuing a jersey bearing the "Glory to Ukraine" phrase.

The Ukrainian team unveiled its new uniforms with the slogan ahead of a UEFA Nations League game against the Czech Republic this week. The phrase has become a common rallying cry in Kiev’s conflict against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine but has been called "fascist" in Russia over its historical links to a nationalist group that adopted it in the 1940s.