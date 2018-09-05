News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 05 2018 - 16:09

'Glory to Ukraine' Football Jerseys Spark Russian Protest

Pavel Kubanov / Football Association of Ukraine / ffu.ua

Russia’s Football Union has accused the Ukrainian national team of violating the sport's ban on political slogans by issuing a jersey bearing the "Glory to Ukraine" phrase.

The Ukrainian team unveiled its new uniforms with the slogan ahead of a UEFA Nations League game against the Czech Republic this week. The phrase has become a common rallying cry in Kiev’s conflict against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine but has been called "fascist" in Russia over its historical links to a nationalist group that adopted it in the 1940s.

Read More
Croatian Player Sparks War of Words With Pro-Ukrainian Video Statement

On Wednesday, RFS member Igor Lebedev told Russian media that placing slogans on national jerseys went against the rules of the sport.

“I believe FIFA or UEFA should look into this… Sadly, we’re seeing politics invading all areas of life, including sport,” Lebedev was quoted as saying by the Govorit Moskva radio station.

FIFA sanctioned a Croatian defender during the World Cup in Russia in July for shouting “Glory to Ukraine” in a video on social media after a semifinal victory over Russia.

Russian Billionaire Usmanov Sells Stake in Arsenal FC
News
Aug. 07 2018
Russian Billionaire Usmanov Sells Stake in Arsenal FC
Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker on Hunger Strike Warns ‘End is Near’
News
Aug. 09 2018
Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker on Hunger Strike Warns ‘End is Near’
Greek Football Fans Attack Russian Journalists Covering Spartak Game
News
Aug. 09 2018
Greek Football Fans Attack Russian Journalists Covering Spartak Game

Latest news

Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Russian Athletes Lose World Championship Medals Over Doping
Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Two Cubans Sentenced for Trying to Reach Alaska Via Russia
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia
News
Sept. 05 2018
Estonia Arrests Two Men Suspected of Spying for Russia

Most read

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russia’s First Gay Married Couple Vows Never to Come Home

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

News

Russia to Treat Zakharchenko Murder as Terrorism

Sign up for our weekly newsletter