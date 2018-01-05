Giant Dumpling Monument Unveiled in Rural Russia

A monument to Russian dumplings, called pelmeni, has been unveiled in the Ural Mountains region of Chelyabinsk.
The statue of a bearded merchant with a giant dumpling on a table in front of him was installed outside Russia’s only museum devoted to the classic food, the Chelyabinsky Obzor news site reported Friday.
“A large pelmen is a joy for the mouth,” reads the inscription on the monument in the town of Miass.
The statue was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday that included a dumpling-making competition.