4 hours ago Russia Threatens Retaliation Over Latvia’s Expulsion of Journalists
9 hours ago Giant Dumpling Monument Unveiled in Rural Russia
10 hours ago Moscow Cop Kills Pedestrian Crossing Highway
Russian Presidential Election Watch 2018, the Candidates
Dance the Blues Away
The Great Outdoors
Russia's Defense Ministry Brings Out Puppies to Celebrate Year of the Dog
Giant Dumpling Monument Unveiled in Rural Russia

Jan 5, 2018 — 13:33
— Update: 16:16

vk.com/freemiass

A monument to Russian dumplings, called pelmeni, has been unveiled in the Ural Mountains region of Chelyabinsk.

The statue of a bearded merchant with a giant dumpling on a table in front of him was installed outside Russia’s only museum devoted to the classic food, the Chelyabinsky Obzor news site reported Friday.

Read more: Russian Sculptor Wants to Gift Putin-Bear Statue to the President

“A large pelmen is a joy for the mouth,” reads the inscription on the monument in the town of Miass.

The statue was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday that included a dumpling-making competition.

