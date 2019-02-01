Giant Icicles Threaten and Dazzle Russia, in Photos

As the weather in European Russia fluctuates around the zero mark, snow accumulated over the past few weeks has melted (before freezing again), lining city roofs with menacing icicles.

Since Wednesday, at least three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were hospitalized with injuries from falling icicles in the city of St. Petersburg alone, local media reported.

Other icicles have been more benevolent and photo-friendly.

Here are some of the most spectacular, terrifying and beautiful ice formations this season.







No building is safe from all these pointy icicles lined up in a row.