News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 04 2018 - 09:04
By Reuters

Getting Along With Russia Would be 'Great,' Trump Tells Concerned Baltic Leaders

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

Kremlin Press Service

U.S. President Donald Trump, standing alongside the leaders of three Baltic countries most concerned about the potential for aggression from Moscow, on Tuesday said he thought he could have a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump, at a news conference after meeting the presidents of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, told reporters "it's a real possibility that I could have a good relationship" with Putin, but acknowledged it was not a certainty.

Read More
Trump Invited Putin For Meeting at White House, Kremlin Says

"Getting along with Russia is a good thing," Trump said. "I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin, and if I did, that would be a great thing. And there's also a great possibility that that won't happen. Who knows?"

Trump reiterated his belief that "nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have," noting he has pushed for increased defense spending to bolster the U.S. military and has aggressively pushed energy production, enabling the United States to become an exporter in competition with Russia.

"We're essentially now energy-independent. We're an exporter of energy. That is not a positive for Russia," Trump told reporters.

"We are going to have a military stronger than we've ever had before by far," he added. "That's not exactly a great thing for Russia."

Trump also said he had prodded NATO members to meet their defense spending commitments, generating "many billions of dollars" in additional military spending by NATO allies.

He praised the three Baltic presidents for their countries' commitment to meeting the NATO goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense this year. Estonia reached that goal in 2017, but Latvia and Lithuania were just shy of the mark at 1.75 percent and 1.73 percent, respectively, according to NATO figures issued last month.

The Baltics leaders expressed confidence in Trump's security commitments.

The United States plans to provide $100 million for large-caliber ammunition for the Baltics and $70 million for training and equipment, the White House said. It also is working to build the region's defense and energy infrastructure.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said the presidents had discussed the region's security needs and what was required "to make sure that our deterrence is believable to everybody who might want to question it."

"We are an ally situation together. And we find the solutions together, which will work for us all together, because we are in it all together," Kaljulaid added. 

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
March 05 2018
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
Russia Is Offering an Olive Branch, Not Nuclear War (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 06 2018
Russia Is Offering an Olive Branch, Not Nuclear War (Op-ed)
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies
News
March 05 2018
Putin, Before Vote, Says Russia Has Thwarted Hundreds of Foreign Spies

Latest news

Russia Moves Up S-400 Missile Delivery to Turkey After Erdogan-Putin Meeting
News
April 04 2018
Russia Moves Up S-400 Missile Delivery to Turkey After Erdogan-Putin Meeting
Facebook Cracks Down on Russian 'Troll Factory,' Deletes Hundreds of Accounts
News
April 04 2018
Facebook Cracks Down on Russian 'Troll Factory,' Deletes Hundreds of Accounts
U.K. Unable to Prove Whether Nerve Agent Was Made in Russia, Military Research Chief Says
News
April 04 2018
U.K. Unable to Prove Whether Nerve Agent Was Made in Russia, Military Research Chief Says
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox