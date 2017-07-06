Germany’s Siemens Could Have Breached EU Sanctions Against Crimea

Russia
17 hours ago The Moscow Times Closes Print Edition
July 6, 2017 — 09:00
July 6, 2017 — 09:00
Siemens

In an apparent breach of EU sanctions, electricity turbines made by Germany’s flagship firm Siemens have been delivered to power plants in Crimea, Reuters reports.

The turbines were supposedly delivered to two power plants under construction on the peninsula under the supervision of the Russian Energy Ministry. The power plants are seen as crucial to reduce Crimea’s dependence on power supplies from Ukraine.

The turbines’ delivery was confirmed to Reuters by three unnamed sources — a source close to the construction project, an official in Crimea’s energy sector and an employee with a company involved in the construction of the power plants.

If true, the move is a violation of European Union sanctions which forbids EU companies from supplying energy technology to the peninsula. The sanctions were imposed following Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula in 2014.

A spokesman for Siemens’ Munich branch denied the report and said the company complies with “all export control restrictions."

But, Reuters also suggests, the equipment could have been supplied to Crimea by a third party.

