News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 27 2018 - 10:12
By Reuters

Germany Would Oppose New Nuclear Missiles in Europe, Foreign Minister Says

Heiko Maas / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Germany would strongly oppose any move to station new medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe if a key Cold War-era arms control treaty is scrapped, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DPA.

"Under no circumstances should Europe become a stage for a rearmament debate," the German news agency quoted him as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Stationing of new medium-range missiles would be met with broad resistance in Germany," he said.

Read More
INF Is Just Another Unenforceable Treaty (Op-ed)

The United States has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia has said it was planning for a U.S. deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe following Washington's planned withdrawal from the treaty.

Germany's Maas said: "Nuclear rearmament is most certainly the wrong answer."

Dutch Ministers Accuse Russia of Developing Cruise Missile Violating INF Treaty
News
Nov. 28 2018
Dutch Ministers Accuse Russia of Developing Cruise Missile Violating INF Treaty
Germany Detects New Cyber Attack by Russian Hacker Group, Media Reports
News
Nov. 30 2018
Germany Detects New Cyber Attack by Russian Hacker Group, Media Reports
U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty
News
Dec. 04 2018
U.S. Issues 60-Day Ultimatum for Russia to Comply With Nuclear Treaty


Latest news

Russians’ Real Incomes Set to Fall Again in 2019
News
Dec. 27 2018
Russians’ Real Incomes Set to Fall Again in 2019
Russian Watchdog Cautions NYE Parties Against Hiring ‘Bad Santas’
Meanwhile…
Dec. 27 2018
Russian Watchdog Cautions NYE Parties Against Hiring ‘Bad Santas’
Russia Plays Down Idea of Forming Joint Organization With OPEC
News
Dec. 27 2018
Russia Plays Down Idea of Forming Joint Organization With OPEC
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia Contemplates Constitution Changes as Putin Faces Term Limits

News

Dagestan Cancels K-Pop Supergroup BTS’ ‘Gay’ Movie

News

Senator Wants ‘Browder List’ of Foreigners Who Bad-Mouth Russia

Meanwhile…

Ice Maze With No Escape Branded a Metaphor for Russia

News

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

Sign up for our weekly newsletter