Germany Worried About Health of Anti-Kremlin Activist in Berlin

The German government said on Monday it was concerned about the health of an anti-Kremlin activist who is in Berlin for treatment after a suspected poisoning.



Pyotr Verzilov, publisher of a Russian online news outlet and affiliated with the anti-Kremlin band Pussy Riot, lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk but is doing better since he arrived in Berlin for treatment on Saturday, two friends said on Sunday.

“We have followed the case, of course, and are concerned about the health of Mr Verzilov,” a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told a regular government news conference. “We hope he will be better soon and that he will recover fully.”

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman and another spokeswoman for the Chancellery said their offices were informed that Verzilov was coming to Berlin but were not involved in organizing the trip.