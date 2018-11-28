News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 28 2018 - 17:11
By Reuters

Germany Committed to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Despite Ukraine Crisis

Stefan Sauer / DPA / TASS

Germany is still committed to the NordStream 2 pipeline, which will allow Russia to bypass Ukraine in transporting gas to Europe, despite escalating tension in the region, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Wednesday.

The United States and others have stepped up criticism of the project since Russia seized three Ukrainian ships near Crimea on Sunday. Critics say the pipeline will make Germany and Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy supplies.

"I have taken note of the criticism but nothing has changed in the basic view of the economic project which is what NordStream is," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

He added that Germany still wanted to ensure Ukraine would remain a transit country for gas from Russia to Europe. Earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany had said NordStream 2 should be put on hold.

Read More
Sanctions Still an Option Against Nord Stream 2, U.S. Envoy Warns

The United States also wants its European allies to consider further sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations said on Wednesday.

But a spokesman for the foreign ministry said the debate about further sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine was premature.

"It's a legal instrument that has consequences for those who are affected by the sanctions so that means you need to consider and discuss it carefully," said the spokesman.

Several senior European politicians on Tuesday raised the possibility of new sanctions against Russia to punish it for capturing three Ukrainian vessels at sea, an incident the West fears could ignite a wider conflict. 

Russian Oil Output Nears All-Time High With October Ramp-Up
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Output Nears All-Time High With October Ramp-Up
Russia Resorts to Stop-Gap Measures to Tackle High Petrol Prices
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russia Resorts to Stop-Gap Measures to Tackle High Petrol Prices
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources
News
Nov. 02 2018
Russian Oil Producer Quits Iran Projects Due to Sanctions — Sources

Latest news

U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
News
Nov. 28 2018
U.S. Indicts 6 Russians in Massive PornHub Ad Fraud Involving Bots
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
News
Nov. 28 2018
Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Meeting Will Look at Ways out of Deadlock
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere
News
Nov. 28 2018
Putin, Asked About Succession Plans, Jokes: I'm not Going Anywhere
By Reuters

Most read

News

Masha Gessen's Book on Totalitarianism in Russia Seized at Border Over 'Extremism' Concerns

Meanwhile…

Moscow Beauty Queen Marries Malaysian King in 'Stunning Wedding'

News

Putin’s Guards Say ‘Nothing Unusual’ About Helicopter Sighting Over Kremlin

News

Majority of Russians Hold Putin Responsible for National Woes, Poll Says

News

Putin Calls on Arms Industry to Speed Up Missile Construction

Sign up for our weekly newsletter