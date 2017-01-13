Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

The Voyage Home: What Russia's Withdrawal Means for Syria
4 hours ago
Even with its naval battlegroup headed for home, Russia is not withdrawing from Syria. It is merely changing posture.
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more
Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more