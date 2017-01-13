Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

The German government has reclassified a G20 meeting as an OSCE event in order to allow Russia to take part, German news outlet Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland reported Friday.

German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt reportedly pushed for the change to allow his Russian counterpart Alexander Tkachov to attend a ministerial G20 agriculture meeting in Berlin on Jan. 22.

EU sanctions sparked by Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 prevent Tkachov from entering Germany— but reclassifying the event as a one-day gathering for the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe [OSCE] will allegedly allow Tkachov to bypass the measures.