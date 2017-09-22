German Rifle to Be Erased From New Kalashnikov Monument

A brand new monument to the inventor of the AK-47 automatic rifle in central Moscow will undergo renovations after a historian revealed a weapon depicted on the statue was a German design.



The 35 million ruble ($538,000) monument to Mikhail Kalashnikov was unveiled by Russia’s Culture Minister and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church on Tuesday morning.

The monument’s general commissioner Vladislav Kononov confirmed the statue features a German-designed StG 44 and that the design will be removed, the Moskva News Agency reported Friday.

“We have pointed this out to its sculptor Salavat Shcherbakov,” Kononov was quoted saying. “He is at the site and is going to dismantle the plate because indeed he and his assistant have confused something.”

The gold statue depicts Kalashnikov brandishing his trademark assault rifle.