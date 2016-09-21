Russia
Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports
Kremlin Considers Real-time Online Surveillance to Replace Mass Data Storage
Moscow Taxi Drivers to Boycott Yandex Taxi
U.S. Blames Russia for Deadly Airstrike on U.N. Aid Convoy
Lithuanian Military Attaché to Moscow Recalled After Marrying Woman from Crimea
European Development Bank to Reopen in Russia - Reports
Belarus Accuses Russia of Withholding Oil to Boost Gas Prices

Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports

Sep. 21 2016 — 15:56
— Update: 15:15

Russian Hackers Targeted German Politicians – Reports

Sep. 21 2016 — 15:56
— Update: 15:15

Representatives from several German political parties have been targeted by hackers allegedly backed by the Russian government, the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported Tuesday.

Members of left-leaning Die Linke party were targeted along with the youth wing of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the report claimed. CDU's representatives in the federal state of Saarland, where a new regional parliament will be elected next March, also allegedly came under cyber-attack.

The attack came in the form of a "phishing email," which appeared to have been sent from an official in the NATO headquarters, the newspaper claimed. Germany's Federal Office for Information Security reportedly deemed the attack so severe that fraction leaders in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, were warned about the threat in early September.

The latest hack follows an earlier attack in 2015, which cybersecurity experts attributed to the Sofacy hacker group. German government experts believe that both attacks were carried out on the Kremlin's orders, the newspaper reported.

Germany is to hold federal elections next year to elect a new chancellor. Angela Merkel, who currently holds the post, has not yet announced her intention to run as a candidate.


Most Russians 'Not Concerned' By Moscow's International Isolation, Says Poll

3 hours ago

Just 29 percent Russians are concerned about about their country's increasing isolation from the West, a report from independent pollster the Levada Center revealed Wednesday. The figure is down from 36 percent of respondents surveyed ...

The Election Is Over, So What’s Next for Putin and His New Duma?

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party ...

The Election Is Over, So What’s Next for Putin and His New Duma?

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party ...

The Election Is Over, So What’s Next for Putin and His New Duma?

The dust is now settling after the landslide victory this Sunday by Vladimir Putin and United Russia — a showing so good that the party ...

By Nikolai Petrov
By Nikolai Petrov
Peering Into the Crystal Ball: Russia After the Elections
By Nikolai Petrov
22 hours ago

The election results have significantly changed the political balance not only in the regions, where new, strong, and relatively independent political figures have entered office, but also in the center. The elections have given added political weight to the Duma itself and augmented its legitimacy. ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come to love this summer will start closing soon, so use the weekend to visit them if you can. Just wrap up warm.

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come to love this summer will start closing soon, so use the weekend to visit them if you can. Just wrap up warm.

Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come to love this summer will start closing soon, so use the weekend to visit them if you can. Just wrap up warm.
Russia Heads to the Polls for Parliamentary Elections
2 days, 20 hours ago
Russians went to the polls on Sunday, Sept. 18 to elect their representatives for the nation's lower house of parliament, the State Duma. The elections ...

20 hours ago

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United Russia (UR) party and who seven months ago was included on Interpol arrest lists.

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were ...

Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?

The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after suffering a crushing defeat in ...

From Interpol to the Duma: Meet Vladislav Reznik, Russia’s Only ‘Independent’ Deputy

As results trickled in early in the morning of Sep. 19, the appearance of a self-declared “independent” in Russia’s most homogenous parliament ever raised a few eyebrows. But few were aware of the history of the new deputy, a man who once rode high in the hierarchy of the United Russia (UR) party and who seven ...

Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?

The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after suffering a crushing defeat in the polls that has relegated it to ...

Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore
Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters to an entirely different audience. With its ostentatious fish-themed decor, a visit to Pescatore is like stepping through a time warp to the heyday of the nouveau riche.

Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore
Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters to an entirely different audience. With its ostentatious fish-themed decor, a visit to Pescatore is like stepping through a time warp to the heyday of the nouveau riche.

Russia Could Consider Ending Flat Tax Rate, Says Duma Speaker
State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin has suggested that the Kremlin could consider axing Russia's 13 percent flat tax ...

European Development Bank to Reopen in Russia - Reports
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) could reopen in Russia in 2017, the Gazeta news website ...

Russia Could Consider Ending Flat Tax Rate, Says Duma Speaker
State Duma Speaker Sergei Naryshkin has suggested that the Kremlin could consider axing Russia's 13 percent flat tax ...

European Development Bank to Reopen in Russia - Reports
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) could reopen in Russia in 2017, the Gazeta news website ...

Lithuanian Military Attaché to Moscow Recalled After Marrying Woman from Crimea
Lithuania has recalled its military attaché to Moscow after he married a woman from Crimea, the Novaya Gazeta ...

Indian Summer Awaits Moscow
Moscow is set for a short spell of warm weather at the end of September and the beginning ...
By Richard Sakwa
By Richard Sakwa
Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?
By Richard Sakwa
4 days ago

The State Duma elections of Sept. 18, 2016 reflect a number of tendencies in contemporary Russian politics. Although critics dismiss them as ...

Off-beat Films at Moscow’s Amfest
Films from across the pond arrive in Moscow this week as part of Amfest, a festival of independent American films organized by Cool ...
Off-beat Films at Moscow’s Amfest
Films from across the pond arrive in Moscow this week ...
Will Russia's Opposition Draw the Right Lessons From Electoral Defeat?
The Russian opposition on Monday awoke to an electoral hangover — in some cases quite literally — after ...
Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore

Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. ...

