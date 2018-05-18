News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 18 2018 - 10:05

German Minister Blasts U.S. Efforts to Block Russian Gas Pipeline As 'Self-Interest'

Peter Altmaier (Ralf Hirschberger / DPA / TASS)

A close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning to the United States about the risks of placing "America First," accusing Washington of seeking to block a planned Russia-Germany gas pipeline to shore up its own exports.

Economy minister Peter Altmaier defended the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is strongly opposed by many East European countries as well as the U.S., who say that by circumventing Ukraine the pipeline will increase Russia's leverage over countries that rely on Moscow's energy sales.

Read More
Germany Approves Gazprom Pipeline In Territorial Waters, Despite U.S. Opposition

Ahead of a summit due later on Friday between Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Altmaier said the European Union should guarantee that Ukraine will continue to receive gas transit fees, even after the pipeline is built under the Baltic.

But he accused Washington of wanting to block the pipeline, built by Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom and a consortium of European energy companies, in order to boost its own shale gas exports.

"They are looking for markets, which we can understand, and they can land it here easily," he said. "But it is much more expensive than pipeline gas, so blocking Nord Stream 2 on its own won't guarantee exports."

He added that Europe would respond firmly to U.S. attempts to place its own economic interests before those of partners. "The U.S. are our friends and partners, and we want to defend our common values.

"But if it's America first, and they put their economic interest before others, then they have to expect Europe to define their own interests and fight for them."

White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report
News
April 18 2018
White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
News
April 18 2018
Russian Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be 'Precise and Painful,' Speaker Warns
Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports
News
April 18 2018
Putin Instructs Officials to Tone Down Anti-Americanism, Bloomberg Reports

Latest news

Morgan Stanley Predicts Russian Recession in Case of New U.S. Sanctions
News
May 18 2018
Morgan Stanley Predicts Russian Recession in Case of New U.S. Sanctions
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
News
May 18 2018
Ex-Russian Spy Sergei Skripal Discharged From U.K. Hospital
Russia’s Tor Node Administrator Acquitted of Terrorism Charges
News
May 18 2018
Russia’s Tor Node Administrator Acquitted of Terrorism Charges

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox