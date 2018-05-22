News

German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping

Hajo Seppelt / Flickr

Hajo Seppelt, the German investigative sports journalist who was temporarily denied a visa to Russia earlier this month, has accused the Russian national soccer team of using performance-enhancing drugs. At least 34 Russian soccer players, including the entire 2014 World Cup squad, were reportedly included on a list of athletes who may have benefited from Russia’s state-sponsored doping scheme. FIFA previously said it was unable to find proof of doping violations committed by Russian soccer players after a global anti-doping watchdog’s 2016 report implicated more than 1,000 Russian athletes across 30 sports.

“We received information that from 2014 [...] there have been [tainted] samples from players who are currently in the roster of the Russian team for the World Cup,” Seppelt said in an interview with Germany’s Deutsche Welle broadcaster Monday. He said FIFA did not answer whether it had “done a retest for all forbidden substances.”

EXCLUSIVE: @hajoseppelt on suspicion of doping in Russia's World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/sJuOk9lwuS — DW Sports (@dw_sports) May 21, 2018