News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 21 2018 - 10:06

German Intelligence Sees Russia Behind Hack of Energy Firms

Axel Schmidt / Reuters

The head of Germany’s BfV domestic intelligence agency accused Russia of being behind a widespread cyber attack on German energy providers, according to the RND newspaper chain.

Hans-Georg Maassen told the newspaper group there were several reasons to believe Russia was involved, including the way the cyber attack was executed.

“The modus operandi is in fact one of multiple indications that point to Russian control of the attack campaign,” the group quoted Maassen as saying.

Read More
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping

Russia has repeatedly denied trying to hack into other countries’ infrastructure. Asked to comment on Maassen’s accusations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We don’t know what he was talking about.”

“They should give facts,” said Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry.

Germany’s BSI federal cyber protection agency disclosed the cyber attack dubbed “Berserk Bear” on June 13, citing efforts by hackers to penetrate the computer networks of many German energy and electricity providers.

The agency, which first warned about such possible attacks a year ago, said the attack had managed to breach only the office networks of a few companies.

Maassen did not identify how many companies were targeted in the attack, which BSI has said is now under control.

Read More
Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

The United States in March also blamed Russia for a campaign of cyber attacks on the U.S. power grid that Washington said began in March 2016 or possibly earlier.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in April also said Germany had to assume that Russia was behind a cyber attack on the foreign ministry that was discovered in December.

Reuters contributed reporting to this story. 

Politics Aside, Work Starts on Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline
News
May 25 2018
Politics Aside, Work Starts on Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

Latest news

Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution
News
June 21 2018
Police Can Confiscate Phones Without a Criminal Prosecution
Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discussed Iran, Koreas
News
June 21 2018
Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discussed Iran, Koreas
Iran Women's Activist Says Blocked From Protesting at Russia World Cup
News
June 21 2018
Iran Women's Activist Says Blocked From Protesting at Russia World Cup

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox