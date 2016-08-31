German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

41 minutes ago
St. Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko is to leave his post after Russia's parliamentary elections on Sept. 18, the RBC newspaper reported Wednesday. The move is alleged to have been triggered ongoing controversy surrounding the city's ...
2 days ago
2 days ago
23 hours agoRussia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
23 hours agoRussia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
18 hours agoUzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors